MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two months after signing a nearly $200 million contract with the Grizzlies, NBA superstar Ja Morant has purchased a mansion in Eads right next to his parents’ home.

Morant posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors.

In the video, Morant shows off his house, walks down his driveway, and yells to his father, “Hey, Pops. We neighbors now.”

.@JaMorant bought a mansion for himself and his fam 💛 pic.twitter.com/ltOwf5sKOn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 28, 2022

According to the Shelby County Register of Deeds, the home was purchased by the Mountain Brook Cove Land Trust #2 for $3.05 million. The Memphis Business Journal is reporting that trust is tied to Ja Morant.

In 2019, the Mountain Brook Cove Land Trust purchased the property next door for $1.334.

Property records show Morant’s nearly14,000-square-foot, 7-bedroom home was purchased by his former teammate Kyle Anderson in 2018 for $2.31 million.

The home was also once owned by Lorenzen Wright. Wright paid $430,000 for the place in 2006.

Morant’s multi-million dollar real estate purchase isn’t a big surprise. After news broke about Morant’s new deal with the Grizzlies, Morant tweeted,” “Memphis is my home”