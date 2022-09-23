MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water, J.T. Young is resigning to return to his hometown.

Effective Oct. 14, Young will resign as the top executive at the nation’s largest three-service public utility.

Young has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light.

Mayor Jim Strickland made this statement on Young’s leadership:

J.T. has led MLGW with integrity, humility, and strength, with examples being the process which culminated recently in a plan to strengthen the system to reduce major outages from severe storms and the RFP process for our power supply. For all these reasons and many more, I’d like to thank J.T. for his service as the President of MLGW and to the citizens of Memphis. I know he and his family will do well back home in Pensacola.

Young joined MLGW in March 2018 and served as MLGW’s 11th president.