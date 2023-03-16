MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families visiting their loved ones at the New Park Memorial Garden Cemetery in Boxtown found toppled headstones, piles of dirt, and grave vaults scattered across the property.

A viral video is alerting families across Memphis to come to check on their loved ones.

“I first heard about it on Facebook because I’m a Facebook addict. And when I seen it, I said, ‘oh my god,'” said Josie Ford.

Families say their heads are spinning after learning part of the cemetery is destroyed.

“Oh my god, it was like oh my god. I couldn’t say no more. Just oh my god, look at this,” said Brenda Wright.

We don’t know what happened here, but we saw tire tracks through the burial grounds and tons of overturned tombstones. Families everywhere are desperate for answers.

“It’s very disrespectful because that’s where you put your loved one for their last final rest. And they shouldn’t be dislocated the way they put it. It was horrible,” Ford said.

Families we spoke with said their loved ones’ graves are undisturbed. But one plot appeared to be excavated. The casket was removed and the lid to the vault across the roadway.

“Whatever happened, they could have done a better job than what’s done. That’s people’s final resting place,” Ford said.

We tried to call New Park Memorial Garden Cemetery, but they were already closed for the day. When families tried to call, they say they weren’t given any answers.

“We tried to call, they won’t answer the phone. And when they do answer, they put you on hold. You hear them in the background laughing and talking,” Wright said.

Families said they have no choice but to take it upon themselves to make sure their passed loved ones are respected.

“I’m going to check on my son every other week. Every other week I’m going to check on my son and my son-in-law,” Ford said.