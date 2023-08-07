MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday marks the first day of school for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the largest district in Tennessee.

It’s also the first day for students in Arlington, Bartlett and Lakeland schools. Classes in Germantown begin Wednesday and in Collierville, the first day is Thursday.

Here’s a roundup of some of the biggest stories in the MSCS district:

School safety has been a big topic over the past year here in Tennessee, and when students arrive this morning, they will notice increased security.

MSCS has spent millions of dollars on upgrades including weapon detection systems, fences and more cameras.

Tennessee law now requires schools do a threat assessment and provide active shooter training for its security guards.

MSCS currently has more than 50 school resource officers across the district.

Another big topic being discussed as the school year starts — who will be the next superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools?

Applications just reopened last week for that job, after the board decided to put a pause on the search ahead of controversy and calls for transparency.

That means interim Superintendent Toni Williams will continue to serve the district for this school year.

This morning she is expected to be at Highland Oaks Elementary School and we hope to talk with her about her plans for the year as well as the search for her replacement.

Another change for Memphis Shelby County students this year — students were able to help decide what goes on the lunch menu.

Last year students taste tested potential new food items and choose their favorites. The top choices were nachos and wings

All Memphis-Shelby County students are eligible for free meals every day.

WREG will be at Cordova Middle School, where community members are encouraged to come out and cheer students on as they get ready for the new school year at 6:45.