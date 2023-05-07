MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday marks the third and final day of the Beale Street Music Festival, and more big names are taking the stages at Tom Lee Park.

Among the artists performing today are Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Jazmine Sullivan, AJR and Gary Clark Jr.

► Beale Street Music Festival 2023 lineup

We’re in for great festival weather, with a high of 83 predicted. Most of the day will be dry, although there is a chance of brief downpours later.

As always, the festival is drawing fans from near and far.

“I love Memphis. This is my second time coming to the fest. I came here in 2014. I come down here often. It’s been like, one of my second cities that I like to come to (because of) the music, the food, the history,” said Todd Smith from Chicago.

Stefanie Billue said, “This is my second year. We actually just moved to Memphis from Nashville because we wanted a change of pace and we’re loving the new park. It’s beautiful, it’s gorgeous, but the best part is watching the sunset on the Mississippi, honestly, and just being with the people.”

The concert gates open at 1 p.m. Sunday and we expect the music to last until at least 11 p.m.

“Memphians are very proud, and we’ve got to be very proud of our city, and these are the events that make it really special,” Billou said.

If you don’t have a ticket, you can always check out the free blues concerts at Handy Park. Those shows will begin at 1:30.

The Beale Street Music Festival kicks off Memphis in May, the city’s biggest event of the year. Next up, the world championship barbecue cooking contest, May 17 to 20.