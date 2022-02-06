MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One little girl in Midtown was inside her house when a tree came crashing down on the home during the recent storm.

The Flack family was inside their home this week when Mother Nature made an unexpected visit. To see a toppled tree is one thing. To hear it while it is falling is another, and it is a scary sight and sound for anyone, especially a child.

“It’s like thunder, and it went on for a really long time,” Susanna Flack said.

Tim Flack said he and his wife were home with their daughter Susanna when the tree fell onto the home.

“Me and my wife were in the back of the house and we heard her scream,” Flack said. “It sounded like thunder and the house shook, and immediately, we were like ‘where are you Susanna.'”

Fortunately, she was not injured.

Without warning, the icy conditions proved to be too much with the root cause of the fallen tree being blamed on the wintry mix. The tree stood the test of time until Mother Nature threw a curve ball.

“Well the house is over 100 years old. It was built in 1920,” Flack said. “I don’t know how old the tree is from the size of it. My assumption has always been someone probably planted it shortly after the house was built.”

Although the home was damaged with debris scattered, there was one thing that remained unchanged. That is the family’s spirit of gratitude.

“It could have been much, much worse than what we are looking at here today,” Flack said.

The tree was quickly removed, and the family was able to stay in their home.