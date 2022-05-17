MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after officers say she held her husband at gunpoint over a late payment.

Officers responded to the scene in the 8900 block of Deadfall Road on May 15 and found Lashuna Hall standing on the porch. Hall, 44, told police that her husband locked her out of the house.

When officers talked to Hall’s husband, he told them he and Hall got into an argument and they have been separated for eight years. The husband said he allows Hall to visit the residence to comb their daughter’s hair.

However, he said Hall never asked to comb their daughter’s hair that day but sent him a text saying she was on the way to his mother’s house where their daughter was.

The husband said he went to get his daughter from his mother’s house after work so Hall could comb her hair. He said Hall then walked into the house upset because he was a week late on a payment that they agreed upon and had been doing for the past five years.

The husband told officers that Hall also blamed him for her possible eviction from her apartment because of the late payment. Hall then pulled out a gun from her purse and said, “It’s about to get bad in here,” according to court documents.

The husband also told officers that their daughter was in the same room during this time. The husband told officers he was in fear for his life and went into his office to call police.

Hall told officers she went to the house to comb their daughter’s hair when she and her husband got into an argument about her bills. She said as the argument continued, she believed her husband reached for her purse to break her phone as he had done before. Hall then reached for the purse, and both began to struggle over it.

According to court documents, Hall said she did pull the gun out of the purse but did not point it at her husband. Officers asked Hall for the location of the gun, and she told them it was “in a safe place” before later admitting that it was under a couch pillow.

Officers took the gun and detained Hall on the scene. She has also been charged with domestic assault and is expected to appear in court on May 17.