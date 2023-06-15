DESOTO CO., Miss. — A Mississippi mail carrier who testified against three men who robbed him in 2018 is opening up about the robbery after the suspects’ sentencing.

In 2018, a U.S. Postal Service contract carrier was pistol-whipped, threatened with death, and robbed at the post office in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi.

In February 2023, three Batesville men were convicted for their involvement. Tuesday, Jamarr Smith, Gilbert McThunel II, and Thomas Iroko Ayodele were each sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for the robbery.

The victim of that robbery does not want to be identified but spoke to WREG Thursday.

“It was terrifying, cause you trying to make an honest living and somebody gonna assault you like that, take something that don’t belong to you. I don’t wish that on anybody,” the victim said. “I still have flashbacks about that day but by the grace of God, I was able to overcome it. I’m glad they was apprehended and they was sentenced on yesterday. Thank God. And so that was some type of closure.”

The U.S. Postal Service reports letter carrier robberies are on the increase across the nation. In the fiscal year 2022, 412 USPS letter carriers were robbed. In the first half of the fiscal year 2023, 305 robberies have been reported.

The Postal Service is also reporting an increase in “high volume” mail theft from mail receptacles, including the familiar blue collection boxes.

There were 38,500 reports in the fiscal year 2022 compared to more than 25,000 in the first half of the fiscal year 2023.

Under Project Safe Delivery, the Postal Service is making it more difficult for thieves to gain access to the blue drop-off boxes in some locations, like one on Airways in Southaven. Patrons can no longer pull up to the box and drop off mail from their vehicle, and the boxes only accept envelopes or postcards.

The Postal Service saying it’s doubling down on efforts to protect employees and the security of the mail.

Customers are encouraged to report stolen mail as soon as possible by submitting an online complaint to the Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report or by calling 877-876-2455.