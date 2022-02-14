MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Millington Police Department has created a way to surprise your ex with a Valentine’s Day present.

In a Facebook post, the police department suggested several ways to let your ex know you still think about them. MTPD also informed the public that they will offer to deliver those gifts to that ex-someone.

“Valentine’s Day Special! Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The Facebook post has since gotten over 300 shares, and the idea has since gone national with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) picking it up by sending a tweet out to urge people to share information on their current or former partners if they are involved in any illegal gun activity.

“Valentine’s Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity?” the ATF said. “Let us know, and we will make sure it’s a Valentine’s Day to remember!”