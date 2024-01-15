MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the extreme cold, kids can still get out and have fun in the snow, as long as parents take precautions.

Oftentimes, the snow in the Mid-South is combined with ice. However, this time, it is powdery and perfect for playing in.

Nonetheless, the extreme cold should be experienced in moderation, and children should dress warmly.

Jennifer Taylor is with LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. She says hypothermia can set in fast.

“Some of those symptoms look like confusion, lethargic, very cold, as well as shivering. If a family member sees those symptoms, they need to call 911 right away,” Taylor said.

“We know children like to lay outside and we know that they especially love snow so we want to make sure they have warm clothes,” Taylor added. “They will need their jacket, gloves, a hat, and mittens to stay warm. You also want to make sure that the child comes in periodically to get warm and then they go back outside.”