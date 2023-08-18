MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police detectives were called to Oakhaven High early Friday morning, leading to the school being temporarily placed on lockdown.

An incident happening outside the school led to a lockdown at one point on Friday. Some students were taken out of class, being rushed away by panicked parents.

WREG reached out to the district after getting questions from parents. More than an hour later, the district told WREG it was an irate parent who caused the disturbance.

“Bringing my nephew in, and he was telling me they had lockdowns,” said an Oakhaven parent named Stephanie. “I’m like what? And I couldn’t call my daughter because she doesn’t have her phone.”

Some students told WREG they saw for themselves a gun being waved by someone in a car. It’s a claim Memphis-Shelby County Schools has not confirmed.

MSCS sent a statement regarding the lockdown.

Oakhaven HS was placed on lockdown while school officers and law enforcement responded to reports of an irate parent outside the school. The lockdown has now been lifted. No students or staff were harmed. We thank our security officers and school staff for taking swift action to keep our students safe. MPD is investigating the incident.

District leaders say no student or staff were harmed as security officers and school staff took swift action. But parents argue they too deserved a swift response concerning the safety of their child.

“It’s frustrating a lot,” Stephanie said.

WREG reached out to the district, asking about tonight’s football game at Oakhaven and whether there were plans to beef up security. WREG will update this story once we hear back.