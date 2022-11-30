MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies say a woman who had an iPad stolen from her car in the middle of the night helped them track down two men suspected in several car burglaries this month.

The victim reported her iPad stolen from an unlocked Chevy Camaro in the 6800 block of Pleasantwood and told SCSO she had used the ‘Find my iPhone’ app to trace it to the 5300 block of Shady Ridge Drive.

Home searched on Shady Ridge Drive

Deputies said they were allowed inside the home on Shady Ridge and could hear the distinct ping tone of the iPad coming from a bedroom in the residence.

Deputies said Michael Walker, 20, and Latravius Davis, 18, were in the bedroom with the stolen iPad.

After getting a search warrant, sheriff’s deputies said they found several credit/debit cards and state IDs that turned out to be stolen from other unlocked vehicles over the last few weeks.

Detectives said there were multiple reports of vehicles being targeted nearby in the area of Holmes Road, Ross Road, Stateline, and Crumpler, and they believe Walker and Davis are responsible for the car burglaries. The investigators are still searching for additional victims.

Michael Walker (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Walker and Davis are both charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property. They are scheduled to be in court on Thursday.