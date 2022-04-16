MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with driving under the influence after officers say he backed into a police car in traffic downtown on Friday night.

George Nettles, 69, was driving along Gayoso Avenue near Hernando Street around 10:15 p.m. when he suddenly backed up and struck the front of a police squad car.

No injuries were reported.

When Nettles got out of his vehicle, officers say he began stumbling as he walked to the back of his car. MPD also said that they noticed that Nettles soiled his pants and his speech was slurred.

Before Nettles was detained, he said, “I had a few drinks, but I’m not (expletive) up,” according to police.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for blood testing, and Nettles was arrested for driving under the influence, improper backing and two counts of reckless driving.

Police also said Nettles has had multiple previous D.U.I arrests.

He is expected to appear in court on April 18.