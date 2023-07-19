MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several intersection traffic lights are down due to Tuesday’s storms. Officials are asking that motorists drive carefully in the following areas.

Germantown

Germantown Road south to Poplar Pike

Poplar Avenue west to Kirby Parkway

Hacks Cross and Poplar Pike

Kimbrough and Dogwood

Farmington and Brierbrook flashing

Forest Hill and Winchester

Germantown Police said a train is broken down between Hacks Cross Road and Kirby Parkway. It is blocking crossings between those intersections.

Germantown Road at Stout Road is also blocked due to a down tree in the roadway.

Collierville

Shelby Drive at Forest Trail has a tree down in the roadway. Powerlines are also down in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid it.

We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.