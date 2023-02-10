MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate’s death after an altercation with jailers at the Shelby County Jail was classified a homicide in an autopsy report.

Gershun Freeman, 33, died last Oct. 5 at 201 Poplar. A report by the medical examiner says he was restrained by jailers and subsequently went into cardiac arrest.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into the death in October at the request of Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The DA’s office received the autopsy report Thursday.

Freeman died due to cardiovascular disease exacerbated by the fight and restraint, the report states. The report noted that his death was classified as a homicide for state vital records, but did not indicate criminal intent.

Freeman had a history of psychosis, and had a stab wound and several drugs in his system at the time of death, the report stated.

Freeman was booked into jail Saturday, October 1, after he was accused of kidnapping and threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Freeman’s wife Nicole said she got a call from a detective at 1:30 a.m. saying her husband was involved in a fight with a guard.

When she hadn’t heard back Thursday morning, she got worried and called the morgue herself only to find out her husband was dead.