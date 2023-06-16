MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate was reportedly found dead at a federal prison in Forrest City, Arkansas, Friday morning.

According to a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 43-year-old Derrick McKinley was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution in Forrest City.

Staff members reportedly began life-saving measures. McKinley was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McKinley was serving a 70-month sentence for being a felon in possession of one or more firearms. The Bureau of Prisons says he had been at the Forrest City facility since August 22, 2022.

No other inmates or staff members were injured, according to the Bureau of Prisons. The Bureau of Prisons says the FBI has been notified.