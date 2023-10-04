MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male inmate at the Shelby County Jail was pronounced dead due to an apparent suicide, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to reports, a little after 4 a.m., a jail detainee at 201 Poplar was found unresponsive. Officials say his cause of death was “due to suicide.”

The inmate was taken to Regional One Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations will investigate the incident and provide further details as they become available.