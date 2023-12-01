MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect who’s been held at the Shelby County jail for two years says he was beaten by some of the officers charged in the death of inmate Gershun Freeman.

Corey Lurry filed a federal complaint claiming he suffered a “vicious attack” last year.

Lurry says officers kicked him in the face, head and back while he was face-down and in restraints. He also says he was hit with a number of objects and sprayed with a chemical agent.

Lurry claims a portion of the attack was carried out in a medical room without any cameras.

Lareko Elliot and Charles Gatewood Jr. are among the officers said to be involved. Both of them were among nine corrections officer charged in connection to Freeman’s death at the jail back in October of 2022.

The description is similar to an incident that led to charges against two other jailers just a few weeks ago.