MEMPHIS, TENN. — Supply chain problems during the pandemic have affected our lives in all kinds of ways. A recent New York Times article said the issue is also affecting baby supplies, like cribs and baby furniture.



Since the pandemic started, most of us have probably been affected by shipping delays. But if you’re an expecting mother, waiting months for a product, that could be an even bigger problem.

“You can’t wait. Like you need it when you need it. You have to get that baby home,” Morgan Miller told us.



Morgan Miller manages Itty Bitty Bella. It’s a family owned, children’s boutique in Collierville.

“We try to offer anything that you would want to put on your registry at big box stores but just at a smaller, boutique setting,” Miller said. “It’s a fun job to have. You get to meet people during their most exciting moments of life.”

But ever since the pandemic hit, when she talks to excited families, she also hears their concerns.



“Everyone has been worried about getting their stroller or car seats and then asking for recommendations for other products like furniture,” Miller said.

As for her experience with delays, they come in all sizes.



“All of my brands have had different issues just regarding different things. It might be a fabric they use to produce the car seat it has been out for six months because that production factory has been closed down or there’s an outbreak at their shipping facility,” Miller said. “Just day to day there could be a different obstacle to halt production.”

Miller said there seems to be some good news, she said the supply and shipping issues seem to be getting better every day.



As for her store, “We are full to the brim right now. I have been trying to keep us fully stocked,” Miller said.



“You at least need to be asking about availability, so for car seats and strollers if you have researched at all I would at least call the store because I wouldn’t trust what you see on websites because it might say available but that doesn’t mean available to ship today,” Miller said.



She said it could be on backorder.



Miller also suggested shopping local, employees at her store make sure to keep tabs on what customers need.

Miller said smaller stores tend to build relationships with different brands. So, they’re more aware of product availability.