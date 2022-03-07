MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with drag racing Sunday in downtown Memphis.



Police said that Deontae Tate, 33, was arrested after police stopped him in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

They said Tate was driving a red Infiniti Q35 with fraudulent tags at a high rate of speed eastbound on MLK around 3:25 a.m. He was allegedly drag racing another Infiniti.

Tate was also charged with reckless driving, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility and violation of vehicle registration. The car was towed to the city lot.