MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newest members of the Memphis Kappa Leadership League were introduced during an induction ceremony held over the weekend at Southwind High School.

During the traditional event, the new members received their official Kappa League ties, which were put on them by a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated member or a male role model.

2023-2024 New members class of Kappa Leadership League (Photo courtesy: Larry Dodson II, Kappa Leadership League Advisor)

Kevin Whitted, former NBA player and guest speaker at Kappa Leadership League Induction Ceremony (Photo courtesy: Larry Dodson II, Kappa Leadership League Advisor)

Brother Norman Miller, Polmarch of Memphis, Tenn. Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. (Photo courtesy: Larry Dodson II, Kappa Leadership League Advisor)

The Kappa Leadership League is under the Guide Right Program of Kappa Alpha Psi, which promotes and develops its members’ leadership potential through club-oriented activities and helps motivate them to raise their aspirations.

Among them was Curtis Givens III, a past member of the Memphis Kappa League. Givens recently announced that he’s going to attend Louisiana State University to play basketball.

His father, Curtis Givens, a well-known Memphis events promoter is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.