MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Indiana is facing multiple charges after a crash in Memphis Monday afternoon, police say.

Officers were in the area of Mendenhall Road and Fox Plaza at 1:20 p.m. when they saw a Nissan Altima that was reportedly used in a homicide out of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Police say officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop when the driver, 23-year-old Maceo Roberts, sped away and crashed into two vehicles in the area of Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill.

One person was injured in the crash and transported to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition.

After the crash, Roberts fled on foot but was apprehended. A handgun was also recovered from the vehicle.

According to Memphis Police, Roberts is a convicted felon that is reportedly wanted as a suspect in a homicide by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department and has an active armed robbery warrant in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Roberts was charged with convicted felon in possession of a weapon, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, intentionally evading arrest in auto, evading arrest, violation of financial law, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and resisting official detention.

He is currently out on a $20,000 bond. He is due in court on April 27.