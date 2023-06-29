MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says an independent prosecutor has been appointed to investigate complaints regarding the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

According to the DA’s Office, Judge Chris Craft of the Criminal Court has entered an order appointing Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp to conduct an investigation in “possible removal proceedings” regarding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

The DA’s Office says an independent prosecutor was requested to avoid a conflict of interest and “appearance of impropriety.”

According to the DA’s Office, if the complaints against Halbert are proven, they could “constitute a willful neglect by the County Clerk to perform the duties of her office.”

Halbert and the clerk’s office have been heavily scrutinized over long lines, office closures, and delays in issuing license plates and tags.

Halbert recently told the Shelby County Board of Commissioners that the office did not plan on closing any more locations, but a special advisor to the clerk’s office noted that the clerk’s office is understaffed and has a high turnover rate.

The clerk’s office recently asked commissioners to restore funding that had been cut from the clerk’s budge. The commission did not vote on the matter.