It is officially the Fourth of July. Celebrations are happening all across the area for you and your family to enjoy.

Central Gardens will have its parade from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes to celebrate America’s independence.

Cooper Young’s parade will be at 10 a.m. Enjoy popsicles while celebrating this summer tradition.

The Germantown Fireworks Extravaganza starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:10. Celebrate with live entertainment, crafts, refreshments and a spectacular fireworks display.

Gates open at 4 for the Southaven Fireworks Extravaganza. Live music starts at 7, and fireworks at 9.