MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said there was an increased police presence due to an attempted kidnapping in the area.

According to reports, SPD received a complaint of an aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping on Tangletree Drive and Tchulahoma Road. The victim was able to escape and notify police.

Uniform Patrol, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team made the scene. The suspect surrendered to officers.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide details as more information becomes available.