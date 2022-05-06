MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week marks a year since a teenage boy was killed in the Westwood part of Memphis. His family is marking his death by speaking out about the case.

Like a number of families across Memphis, Michelle Collins is grieving a loved one lost to gun violence.

“I’m not at peace, because I don’t have justice, and I’m just like any other grieving parent,” Collins said.

One year ago this week, her son Ja’Kobe was killed in Westwood while sitting in the car with a teenage girl. Collins says it appears he was not the intended target.

“I think about every day that these people are able to get up enjoy events with their family, enjoy birthdays and other holidays, and then there’s me,” Collins said.

The day of the shooting, Collins says she was waiting on her son to pick up from work. She is a dispatch operator for Memphis Police. Little did she know, her co-worker would end up responding to the call.

“I never imagine being on the other end of the stick,” Collins said. “From going from helping others to me needing help justice for my child.”

While time has passed by, Collins is still seeking answers about her son’s death. Memphis Police have not made an arrest, and the hardest thing for her has been waiting.

“I wish it was easy, one of those cases that easy, but I’m just being patient and being understanding because I know how many cases they’re handling,” Collins said.

This Saturday, May 7, Kids Obtaining Better Everyday (K.O.B.E.) and Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) will be hosting a “Stop the Killing” event in Ja’Kobe’s honor at BlueCross Healthy Place at David Carnes Park.

Registration for the event will be at 10 a.m., with the event scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

If you have any information about Ja’Kobe’s death, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.