MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jarrad Nathan, the man accused of firing a shot into the Fox 13 studio on Highland Street, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Nathan appeared in court in a wheelchair, but it was unknown why. He will undergo a mental evaluation.

The suspect has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

For the aggravated assault charge, he faces between three and 15 years. For having a deadly weapon, he faces between one and six years.

He has been placed on a $250,000 bond. Nathan told the judge he was “dead broke,” to which the judge told him to tell his lawyer. He was appointed a public defender.

The courts have requested that Nathan be mentally evaluated. He is set to appear in court May 17.

Police spokesman Stephen Chandler said one round hit the Fox 13 studio building at Highland and Midland, shattering a window. No one was injured. The building was evacuated.

The suspect fled to Ubee’s, a nearby restaurant on Highland, where he remained inside a bathroom as police officers surrounded the suspect and crisis negotiators talked to him.