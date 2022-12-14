MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after police say she threatened and pointed a gun at a parent at Booker T. Washington High School this month.

Police say a woman was returning to her car from going inside the school on Dec. 5 when she noticed Ashley Smith had blocked her car in.

When the woman tried to pull out of the parking spot to leave, police say Smith, 30, pulled forward and prevented her from moving.

According to police, the woman told Smith “don’t hit my car.” Crime records state that’s when Smith exited her vehicle and walked over to the woman’s car and said “I’ll kill you.”

Police say Smith also waved and pointed a gun at the woman when she threatened her.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.