MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Court records show that criminal charges against a Shelby County pastor have been dropped.

Steven Flockhart, pastor of 901 Church, was arrested in November and charged with identity theft and theft of property.

Flockhart had been accused of stealing personal information from a church member after they agreed to open a joint credit card specifically for the church in 2019. The church member reportedly told law enforcement that he noticed that his credit score had dropped significantly in September 2023.

Flockhart, who previously appeared on “The Voice” and “American Idol”, made a court appearance Wednesday morning. That’s when the charges against him were dismissed.

Court records do not provide specific details on why the prosecution is no longer pursuing the case.