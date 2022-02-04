TRUMANN, Ark.– One giant ice skating rink. That’s how folks are describing roadway conditions in Trumann, Arkansas.

Driving has been extremely hazardous since this week’s ice storm coated every street. Justin Dunavin is urging fellow drivers to be careful.

“You can’t hold back Mother Nature…she’s gonna do what she wants to do,” Dunavin said. “Just be safe. If you ain’t got to get out…don’t get out.”

Sleet that fell Wednesday night turned to a layer of ice and drivers have been challenged by frozen pot holes that are causing many to lose control.

Slippery conditions, and more people driving than should be, have made it difficult for first responders to answer emergency calls with vehicles spinning out and sliding off several streets.

“I would say the average miles per hour around town is about 10 and even at that people are still going into ditches,” said Chief Jonathan Redman with the Trumann Police Department.

It’s the second major weather event to hit Trumann in almost two months. The town is still recovering from a devastating tornado on December 10th.

Mayor Barbara LeWallen said most all the power has been restored, but tornado relief donations fill the only building that could have been used as a warming shelter.

“We probably had 5 thousand or more people with no power and no place to put them. I know it was hard and very frustrating,” she said.

Now, the Mayor is focused on clearing streets of ice, and she reached out to the state for assistance.

This afternoon it appeared some of her prayers had been answered as a Arkansas state highway department truck fitted with a large blade was rollining on Trumann’s streets.

The Mayor said she hopes to make room in the budget for large generators and equipment for dealing with ice and snow.

We’re told there are four major highways running through Trumann and more than 250 streets covered in ice.