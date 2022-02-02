UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 8:25 AM: A winter ice storm warning has been issued from midnight Wednesday until midnight Thursday for most of West Tennessee, including the cities of Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, Bartlett, Millington, Covington, Ripley, Tiptonville, Union City, and Dyersburg.



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Winter Storm Warning going into effect this evening, with rain changing over to a rain, freezing rain or sleet combination early Thursday, gusting north winds and temperatures holding near the freezing mark for much of the day.



Sleet and freezing rain accumulations will likely have an impact on travel, tree limbs and power outages.

Stay alert to rapidly changing conditions Thursday.

A wintry mix of precip will be possible Thursday and the winter storm warning covers East Arkansas, West Tennessee. Gusting winds and turning much colder through the weekend. Big concern continues to be the potential for ice.