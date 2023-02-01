MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected.

Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning:

Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow. Winds today from the north. Slight chance for rain or snow this evening, lows hold near 30 and then changing to all rain for Thursday with highs tomorrow climbing into the upper 30s. Icy conditions today, be careful on the roads and at home!

Our Ice Storm Warning has been extended until 6am Thursday. Dangerous conditions for today with temperatures holding near freezing, and the freezing precip concerns changing over to an “all rain” scenario for Thursday as temps climb. Much calmer, dryer, much warmer for the weekend ahead.