MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weight from the ice of Thursday’s winter storm caused trees to be uprooted, power lines down and residents frozen with fear.

It is odd how something so beautiful can be so destructive, leaving cars, trees and power lines all covered in ice. This has caused tens of thousand to be left with no power or heat during a time when the temperatures are bone-chilling.

In the case of Johniffer Walker, the moment she heard ice-covered trees falling around her Whitehaven home, her nerves started to resemble what happens when you walk across melting ice. She describes her nerves as not holding up.

“I haven’t been able to sleep,” Walker said. “I was terrified. I was really terrified.”

Seeing what the weight from the ice has caused left her with a feeling as if she is carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders due to so many unknowns.

Walker went through a wide range of emotions. She was steaming mad at one point, knowing she had no control over what was happening outside. The anger soon turned into appreciation after realizing a massive tree narrowly missed falling onto her home of eight years.

“I am so happy it fell into the street and not on my house, because I wouldn’t be here today,” Walker said.

There is a shared sentiment from many after seeing what Mother Nature left behind. However, there is also a sense of relief by some who say although this is frustrating considering thousands were left with no heat, they know things could have been much worse.

“There is a God, and he is working in my favor,” Walker said.

City crew members are working 16-hour shifts to remove the hundreds of trees that fell across the area.

