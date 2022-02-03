MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Residents at a senior citizens apartment complex in Raleigh were bundling up and checking on each other after they lost their power during an ice storm Thursday morning.

Tenants at Wesley Highland were among 146,000 MLGW customers left in the dark by the winter weather.

“We heard tons of limbs falling,” said Sheryl Martin. “Tons of them.”

MLGW said it had around 50 crews working 16-hour shifts during a news briefing, but it could be days before everyone’s power is restored.

“It’s not going to be quick,” said MLGW spokeswoman Gale Jones Carson. “We have ice on the streets, trees are still falling, limbs are still falling. Our crews have to work safely.”

MLGW is asking residents to report all power outages by calling 901-544-6500 and said the worst may be yet to come.

“It’s very difficult to determine what the peak is going to be because as the temperature continues to drop and trees and limbs continue to fall, the services are going to go out,” said Carson.

Wesley Highland Meadows residents are relying on battery-operated lanterns for light and layering up with blankets and wondering just how long they’ll be in the dark.

“It’s going to be a long cold night, I think,” Martin said.

If you need a warm place to stay, the Hickory Hill Community Center has been turned into a warming center. If you need a ride to the warming center, call (901)-297-1680.