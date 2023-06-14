MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a group of armed car thieves who fired shots at a man who tried to stop them from stealing his car at his Binghampton home.

Officers said the suspects appeared to be after a silver Hyundai and a silver Chevrolet Cruiser parked in the driveway, and the whole incident was all caught on camera.

The victim said he and his boyfriend were sitting on the front porch of their house on Jackson Avenue on June 4 when three young males approached them and asked for directions. The victims said they gave them directions and noticed several other males standing on the sidewalk and in their neighbor’s yard.

A short time later, one of the victims said he heard a noise outside and saw three juveniles tampering with both vehicles.

The victim yelled at them to leave, and one of the juveniles said, ‘”Well, you need to get your (expletive) back inside, or I will blow your face off.”

The victim said all of the juveniles started to walk away, and he heard three or four shots. In the surveillance video from the home, you can see two suspects armed with guns, and both appear to be firing their weapons toward the house.

Officers canvassed the area and found three spent 9mm shell casings on the sidewalk just outside the victim’s home.

Police located three shell casings along this sidewalk on Jackson Avenue (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Police said one of the vehicles was stolen from the house later that night but has since been recovered.

The suspects are believed to be between the age of 15-20.

If you recognize any of the suspects or have any information that can help investigators find them, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.