MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman says she has nowhere to go after she was scammed out of her dream home.

Janice Allen saw hope and possibility at this home on Cross Wood Lane in Cordova.

Home on Cross Wood Lane in Cordova

“It was my dream home,” she said.

After spotting the home on Facebook marketplace in late June, the 60-year-old said she thought it would be the perfect place to live with her two daughters and two grandchildren, so she immediately contacted the alleged out-of-town property manager for a tour.

“We should have knew it was something they wanted 99 cents for us even to get the code so we couldn’t get the code he said go through the back door,” she said.

Allen said the property manager sent her an approval letter that said she needed to pay a $1,000 security deposit and a $2,200 move-in fee to secure her spot.

According to the police report, he told her to purchase the pre-paid cards and send the money through Zelle.

“I inserted 3,200 dollars of all my social security money,” Allen said. “I calls the number on the 8th to ask them if they have a washer and dryer he laughed at me and hung up. I said oh I must have dialed the wrong number. I calls back, hung up in my face.”

After paying over $3,000, Allen said the alleged property manager blocked her.

Allen said that’s when she called authorities and learned the property was owned by Main Street Renewal based in Texas.

“The young lady said we don’t even have your application, Ms. Allen. Not even record of you and it was a scam,” she recalled.

WREG discovered the company owns another home on the block. Outside the home was a fraud alert sign for renters.

The company’s website said it does not advertise on Craigslist or Facebook marketplace nor do they ask residents to transfer money via wire, gift cards, or payment apps, unlike the terms listed here on Allen’s leasing agreement.

“It seems like everything is gone because I trusted him. I trusted him,” Allen said.

To make matters worse, she said the new management of her current home is evicting her at the end of the week to renovate the property.

“I don’t know where I’m going. I don’t have nowhere to go,” she said.

The Memphis Police Department is investigating this incident.

Allen said she is hoping to raise some money to put her belongings into storage or find another place.

If you’d like to help, click here.