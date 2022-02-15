MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “I know that we can do better, and we will.” Candid words from MLGW’s President and CEO J.T. Young

“We didn’t meet the expectations that our customers had and that is not how we want to be and as we move forward, we want to make sure that we’re better,” J.T. Young said.

Speaking to Memphis City council members today, Young acknowledged significant issues with outage text alerts, saying damage to infrastructure was so significant it wasn’t communicating effectively.



The company plans to make fixes to the system as soon as possible.

Young and Mayor Jim Strickland also talked about forming an advisory board to help work on power issues after weather events.

“Our goal really is going to be to make things better sooner. So, it can be a range of things as the mayor, and I have already talked about that could be a number of things that we consider. We have that existing plan in place where rates were adjusted to cover,” Young said.



“I think we can tweak that and accelerate that,” Young continued. “We could do something that I would call storm hardening that may look at strategic locations where we may have had issues, repetitive issues and look at what makes sense, what’s practical.”

Following the recent ice storm, there’s been renewed discussion of moving more power lines underground.



Currently about 60% of the city’s lines are above ground.



To fully move them all underground has come with an estimated $6 to $8 billion. The Mayor said while he’s not advocating for this yet but there should be community discussion. Funding could possibly come from raising rates or selling MLGW.



When Young was asked if he thinks selling MLGW is a good idea, he told the council what he thought.



“I certainly don’t know that because A. I don’t know any terms, conditions, there’s a lot, when you sell something you gotta know terms, conditions and all of that so certainly someone that buys something you know wants to improve upon that asset and make a profit and I don’t know what all that is about so for me it would be preliminary to give any comment beyond that,” Young said.

MLGW said a preliminary cost estimate of $14 million has been submitted for a disaster declaration request from the Governor to the President.



If a disaster is declared MLGW will be eligible for a 75% reimbursement.