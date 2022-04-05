MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Frayser.



Vanard Williams is facing multiple charges after police were called by a woman who reported that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.



The woman told police Williams had an active warrant for a domestic incident. She told police that Williams drove by her home and stopped at the end of the street, but left before police could arrive.



The woman left her home on March 17 with her new boyfriend, taking him to work. The woman told police she noticed Williams following her in a white Chrysler 300.



The woman told police that Williams pulled along the passenger side of her vehicle and shouted from the driver’s side window, “I kill you.” Then, according to records, Williams opened fire on the car.



The woman’s new boyfriend returned fire with his handgun, but the two were able to drive away with minor injuries. The man sustained a laceration to his hand and the woman was unharmed.



Vanard Williams has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated stalking.



Williams’ bond is listed at $420,000 and his next court appearance is set for April 5.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction