MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old boy is being accused of giving a 16-year-old girl an edible gummy while at school without knowing it had marijuana in it.

On August 24, Memphis Police officers were called to a home in Parkway Village. The mother stated her 16-year-old daughter was given a gummy laced with marijuana at Sheffield High School by a student named Oliver Arnaado.

Police say the incident occurred August 18 in the school’s cafeteria and that after the girl ate the gummy, Arnaado told her it was marijuana and started laughing.

The 16-year-old said, “Marijuana, Oliver,” before getting hot and fainting, according to reports. She was then taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital by the Memphis Fire Department.

A Shelby County School Security Officer said Arnaado was identified and searched, but no illegal substance was found on him or his backpack.

On August 26, officers say that the 16-year-old and her mom went to the police station and gave a statement. They claimed some of Arnaado’s friends came to their house and asked her not to get the police involved.

On August 28, officers say they spoke with the security officer and Sheffield High School’s principal, Ms. Black. Ms. Black stated the 16-year-old girl kept saying, “I don’t want to die.”

Arnaado was taken into custody for further investigation, where he later admitted to giving the 16-year-old the laced gummy.

He is being charged with Giving Adulterated Candy/Food and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.