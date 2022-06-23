MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man has been indicted for the shooting death of his wife, following an argument in their home, the District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Roy Ezell Jones, 56, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder after an incident on January 3, 2022. Jones is being held without bond.

Police said that Jones and his wife, Juanita Jones, were arguing in their home on the 2000 block of Burnham Avenue before 4 p.m. Investigators said a minor family member heard a gunshot in another room and Jones came in and said, “I did a bad thing,” and left the home in a family vehicle.

Police said Jones surrendered to them a week later.