MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was shocked after random bullets struck his mother in the face while she was watching TV in her bed Monday night.

The senseless shooting happened in a usually quiet section of the Klondike community of North Memphis, and the victim was Clifton Mims’ mother.

“She was in her bedroom right here. She was laying across her bed watching TV, eating candy. She doesn’t bother anybody,” he said.

Memphis Police said bullets were fired from outside a home in the 900 block of Randle Street, striking Tina Mims in the face Monday night.

“Up under her eyes, and her nose is broken,” said her son. “She was coming down the hallway. She was coming to get me. Her face was leaking blood, and I lost it. I couldn’t believe it. I heard gunshots, and we didn’t know where it was coming from.”

Her family can’t believe this has happened and for no reason.

“I was shocked. I was really shocked. This is the first time this has ever happened. It’s never happened here before,” Mims said.

That shooting also took place not far away from Friendship Baptist Church. Reverend Walter Green, the church’s pastor, called the shooting callous.

“Random shooting to me is callous and a person who’s sleeping and they’re home and shots come through your walls ’cause my understanding she got shot in her bed. So, obviously it wasn’t something she was engaged in,” Green said. “The surprise is we have a partnership in this community that works to abate violence, and we haven’t had issues of that magnitude in I don’t know when.”

He said his church will likely beef up security as another church and community prays for answers.

“This is a place where people come to find hope and it’s sad we have to have security in a place people are seeking to find hope,” Green said. “I know as a community we have to say no to gun violence in our community. We have to do something about it.”

Tina Mims’ family said she was awake and talking Tuesday, but will have to have surgery. As for the gunman responsible for the shooting, the search continues.

If you know anything that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.