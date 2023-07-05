MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody for allegedly being involved with a group of people who stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks, Memphis Police say.

Tuesday, officers responded to a prowling call at The M Smoke and Sip on Jackson Avenue. A security guard told police he saw three cars pull up and multiple suspects get out and break into the business.

Once MPD arrived, the suspects started running and getting into the vehicles. One male, later identified as Robert Doyle, tried to get inside one of the cars but was left behind.

According to reports, Doyle ran from police. He was caught and told officers, “I was trying to help them, and I can give you their names.”

Robert Doyle was charged with Burglary of a Building, Evading Arrest and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.

MPD found a broken fence and an opened rear door at the business. Bolt cutters and crowbars were on the scene. The owner said $25,000 worth of fireworks was stolen.