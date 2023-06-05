MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody for allegedly setting two apartment doors on fire, one of which had kids inside, Memphis Police say.

On June 3, officers responded to an armed person call in Soulsville. The victim told MPD that Andrew Hence had set the door to his apartment on fire.

According to reports, Hench admitted to the police that he did the crime.

The victim said that hours before, Hence was on the lawn popping fireworks, saying, “I can do what I want. I’ll set this [expletive] on fire.” Shortly after, the victim’s children started screaming, “Fire!”

The victim was able to put out the fire and exit the apartment, police say. When he went outside, he noticed his mother’s apartment door was also on fire. He was able to put it out and call police.

Hence was seen walking away with a red jug that resembled a gas can. He was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Arson. He is set to appear in court Monday morning.