MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man that was seen getting punched and kicked by a Memphis police officer is now telling his side of the story.

MPD says Reco Dickson assaulted a police officer.

But Dickson tells WREG that’s not true.

Dickson says he is the man seen on the ground getting repeatedly punched and kicked by a Memphis Police officer.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Dickson limped into the courtroom for his first appearance.

“He stomped me in the back of my head several times. Like I barely can walk,” Dickson said.

Police say the beating came after Dickson tried to break into a marked squad car in front of Regional One Monday evening and then ran from police.

MPD said Dickson resisted arrest and punched the officer multiple times, cracking bones in the officer’s face and breaking his nose.

When asked about the officer’s broken nose, Dickson responded, “I don’t know where that came from.”

Dickson says he initially went to the hospital because he wasn’t feeling well. He says he pulled on the officer’s door because he was trying to get help.

“I told him I’m not about to put my hands on you but you’re constantly walking towards me like you about to treat me like a wild animal,” Dickson said.

Police say when the officer tried to arrest Dickson, Dickson punched the officer in the face several times.

“I don’t remember. The only thing I remember is when I was on that ground and he kept stomping me in the back of my head. When I got in that car, he yanked me when I was already in handcuffs,” Dickson said.

Dickson is charged with assault, attempted burglary to a motor vehicle, resisting official detention, and evading arrest. He says he plans on hiring an attorney to fight those charges.

MPD says the officer has not been relieved of duty.

Dickson is due back in court in two weeks. He’s out on a $5,000 bond.