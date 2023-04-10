MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and her alleged killer is charged with first-degree murder after a bloody knife fight in a Hickory Hill apartment.
Memphis Police say they responded to a call March 27 to the Emerald Park Apartments on Summer Place Lane and found Johnathan Poulino-Martinez, 28, bleeding from wounds to his neck.
As officers gave him medical aid, he allegedly told them, “I assassinated her,” and directed police to a nearby apartment.
Police found the door to that apartment partially open, and followed a trail of blood to a bedrom, where they found Keiry Brito-Mella unresponsive in the corner of the room. She had several cuts to her head, neck and back.
Investigators say they found evidence of a struggle, with multiple kitchen knives covered in blood, and one thrown in a trash can.
Brito-Mella was prounced dead at the scene. Poulino-Martinez was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.
Records show Poulino-Martinez was booked into the Shelby County Jail a few days later on March 30. No bond has been set.