Huey’s Midtown was closed with the doors locked and lights off Saturday evening. (Photo by: WREG’s David Royer)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker at a popular Midtown restaurant suffered a seizure along with head and possible spinal injuries in a brutal daytime attack and armed threat that took place in front of customers and employees.

Police responded to an assault call at Huey’s at 1927 Madison Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

According to witnesses who spoke to police for their report, two women and an unknown man walked into the restaurant just after 3 p.m. and began beating a Huey’s worker with their fists. Video shot by a diner shows one of the women waving a handgun, police said.

Another employee tried to pull the three suspects off the victim, police said, but had to let the victim go and run to the back for safety.

The three suspects drove away from the restaurant in a gray Pontiac, witnesses said. But a few minutes later, they returned.

A Huey’s employee said one of the women came through the front door and yelled at him, asking where her cell phone was. When he replied that he didn’t have her phone, the woman allegedly pulled a handgun from her waistband, pointed it at the employee and said, “I ain’t afraid to shoot this place up.”

The employee put his hands up and told the woman he would find her phone. Another employee ran to the office, found the phone, and gave it to the woman. The suspects left again.

When police arrived around 3:30, they say the fire department was placing the victim in the back of an ambulance with lacerations to the back of his head.

According to a police report, he’d either been pistol whipped in the head or thrown to the ground in the attack, causing him to lose consciousness for one minute and suffer a grand mal seizure.

The victim told police that back in May, he and the two female suspects worked together at Chipotle, and had gotten into a fight. The victim was fired from Chipotle and placed on Authorization to Arrest, police said.

Police say they searched their records and confirmed that the three had been involved in a fight at Chipotle in May. “Today’s incident seems to be some sort of retribution,” their report notes.

The Midtown location of Huey’s was temporarily closed Saturday. The restaurant has not issued any statement. WREG has reached out to management for comment.

Shelby County jail records did not show any of the people named in the police report had been booked into jail as of Monday morning.