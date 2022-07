MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of I-55 lanes will be temporarily closed between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, TDOT says.

TDOT will be closing the southbound lanes near Riverside Drive and the northbound lanes from Wisconsin Avenue to the Crump exit.

The lanes are being closed to remove an overhead sign on the interstate from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to TDOT.