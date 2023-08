MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes of the I-55 bridge have been shut down after a pedestrian was struck on the interstate, police say.

According to Memphis Police, all westbound lanes of I-55 were completely shut down just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say the actual crash happened on the Arkansas side of the bridge, but all bridge traffic has been affected. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

There is no information on the pedestrian’s condition at this time.