MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major construction project at the Interstate 55 and Crump Boulevard interchange will begin Monday night.

TDOT says crews will be working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate for the next eight months.

During construction, the I-55 southbound ramp from the bridge to Wisconsin Avenue will be down to one lane.

Two southbound lanes of the interstate will remain open.

The $141 million project will build new through-traffic lanes for I-55, eliminating the need for the slow-moving cloverleaf ramps at that interchange. A new roundabout will be built at Crump Boulevard. The project also includes repairs to the I-55 river bridge deck.

The entire project is expected to be complete in 2025, TDOT has said.

To learn more about the project and its updates, visit here.