ABOVE: These images from TDOT show before and after renderings of how the new interchange will look.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Work will begin soon on a $141 million construction project to remake the Interstate 55 interchange at Crump Boulevard, near the “old” bridge.

A TDOT spokesperson said Friday that a contractor has been chosen, and the state hopes to begin work this month. The estimated completion date is in early 2025.

The project will replace the one-lane cloverleaf that leads drivers to the I-55 bridge from downtown Memphis to Arkansas with a larger interchange, reducing backups that frequently plague that stretch of I-55.

A traffic circle will be built at Crump Boulevard and Riverside to handle local traffic. See details here.

The I-55 bridge and interchange will not close during the project, TDOT said. A minimum of one lane will remain open in each direction during construction. An earlier plan had called for a nine-month closure, but TDOT said Friday that won’t be necessary.

Work was originally slated to begin in 2017.

The I-55 bridge was the only roadway link from downtown Memphis over the Mississippi River for several months in 2021 after a crack was discovered on the Interstate 40 bridge.